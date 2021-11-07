Peloton Stock Backpedals 35% — Any Value Here?

Peloton (PTON) stock took a massive hit on Friday, tanking 35% in a day, with an additional 1.2% in downside in the after hours. Undoubtedly, the quarterly earnings results fell short of expectations, with a wider-than-expected loss alongside a reduced full-year outlook.

Indeed, Peloton stock is backpedalling in a hurry, surrendering a considerable chunk of the gains posted in the back half of 2020, as consumers opt to return to the gyms over cycling or running at home. As the COVID-19 pandemic moves endemic, the trend is certainly not a friend of Peloton.

To add even more salt to the home fitness equipment maker's wounds, the company's treadmill, the Peloton Tread, is attempting to repair its reputation after horrific recalls that caused Peloton shares to initially tread water. Despite the return of the Tread and the recent round of favorable reviews, it will be even tougher for Peloton to repair the product's tarnished reputation amid mounting headwinds.

Undoubtedly, there isn't much to look forward to with shares of PTON. It's not just reopening headwinds that could weigh on the company, either. The industry is starting to get a bit more crowded, and I'm not sure the company will be able to pull the brakes on its horrific decline that could continue into year's end.

That said, the stock has already shed around two-thirds of its value from its late-2020 peak, at around $162 and change. The case for dip-buying is strong for venturesome investors, but the stakes remain high after a horrid round of earnings results.

As such, I am bearish on PTON stock, although I am willing to change my tune should Peloton shed light on any plans to differentiate itself. Most notably, a push into gaming or a more innovative bike could prove successful as it looks to upsell its existing client base.

Peloton Crashes Over 35% on Back of Brutal First Quarter

Peloton stock just can't seem to catch a break, adding another 35-37% to its losses following the release of some weaker-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. There really was no sugar-coating the quarter. Investors found it abysmal, as sales growth showed meaningful deceleration. It wasn't just industry trends, such as a return to the gym, that had investors hitting the sell button. Supply chain issues also proved problematic for the popular exercise bike maker.

Fortunately, supply chain issues are transitory. Still, if demand continues to wane through 2022 (as I think it will), resolved supply chain constraints won't give Peloton a boost that most other firms will stand to enjoy.

Indeed, the real question is whether demand will pick up again going into the post-COVID environment. Peloton has some growth levers to pull, but the competitive pressure could continue to mount, hungry for Peloton's impressive subscriber base.

Could Rivals Outpace Peloton?

It's not just Apple (AAPL) and its Fitness Plus subscription service that could take a stride out of Peloton's step. Fellow fitness equipment maker Bowflex could apply considerable pressure, threatening the firm's margins.

Peloton has already reduced prices on its flagship stationary bicycle. With Bowflex's tiltable product, which allows cyclers to tilt from side to side to activate their cores while cycling, Peloton will need to pick up the pace on the innovation front if it's to stay competitive.

Despite having some of the best marketing campaigns out there, the company will need to take a step back to defend its turf, all while it looks to push into other fitness verticals.

At the end of the day, Peloton is a fitness technology company. If it can innovate either via software or hardware, the stock could be an incredible bounce-back candidate. If it can't, rivals and reopening headwinds could induce more selling pressure in PTON.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, PTON stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 28 analyst ratings, there are 14 Buy recommendations, 12 Hold recommendations and 2 Sell recommendations.

As for price targets, the average Peloton price target is $93.04, implying an upside of 67.22%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $60.00 per share to a high of $140.00 per share.

