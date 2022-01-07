Peloton Stock: Can it Keep Falling?

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock continues to get hammered. It lost over 76% of its value in 2021 and is down about 5.3% this year.

The uncertainty over the future demand of its products is leading investors to cut their exposure to PTON stock. Also, supply-chain disruptions, inflation in commodities, and tough year-over-year comparisons remain a drag.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors have a negative outlook on Peloton stock. Per the tool, 5.3% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have reduced their stake in Peloton stock in the last 30 days. Further, 2% of these investors have cut their stake in the last seven days.

Similarly bearish are hedge funds, which have been offloading Peloton stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows hedge funds have sold 1.7M Peloton shares from their holdings in the past three months.

Could Peloton Keep Falling?

Recently, Doug Anmuth of J.P. Morgan lowered his price target on Peloton stock. Anmuth cited lower traffic and higher promotional activity as the reasons behind the reduction in his price target. However, he maintained his bullish view in Peloton stock.

Notably, Peloton stock got a significant boost from the pandemic, which accelerated the demand for its at-home fitness products and offerings. However, the economic reopening and pull-forward volumes took a toll on its financials in 2021.

Anmuth noted that the correction in Peloton stock eroded the pandemic-related gains, making it attractive at current levels. Further, he sees ample room for growth and remains upbeat about the company’s long-term prospects.

While the limited near-term visibility led Peloton’s management to cut guidance, the company expects to benefit from the adoption of connected fitness and a consumer shift towards at-home fitness in the long run.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about PTON stock due to the near-term challenges, including uncertain demand and supply-chain issues. On TipRanks, Peloton has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buy, 15 Hold, and 2 Sell recommendations.

Further, due to the massive decline in its value, PTON's stock forecast on TipRanks shows that it could double from current price levels. To be precise, the average Peloton price target of $69.96 indicates 106.6% upside potential to current levels.

