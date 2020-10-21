Markets
PTON

Peloton Set to Vault Nearly 30% Higher, an Analyst Says

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Buoyed by strong demand for both existing and new products, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is well positioned for a sharp move upward. That's the opinion of analyst Edward Yruma of KeyCorp's KeyBanc Capital Markets, who on Wednesday dramatically raised his price target on Peloton.

The company's shares, Yruma believes, could hit a "street high" of $160 per share, which is 27% higher than the current price; his former target was $120. The analyst is maintaining his overweight recommendation on the stock.

Yruma's monitoring of Peloton's business indicates that consumers are still hungry for its stationary bicycles in particular, even though competitors are nipping at its heels.

A Peloton user taking a fitness class.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

"Checks point to strong Peloton demand (and lengthy wait times) despite readily available competitor product," he wrote in a research note. "Our bi-monthly checks point to a 5- or 10-week wait for Bike and Bike+. Wait times continue to lengthen and our checks point to a very strong upgrade cycle to Bike+ from existing customers."

Another factor that should support demand is the widespread gym closures (temporary and permanent) around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Peloton introduced the Bike+, an upgraded version of its Bike exercise machine. The latter's price was dropped by $350 to $1,895. The company also announced a less-expensive version of its Tread device, with the existing model of the treadmill being rechristened the Tread+.

Investors don't seem to be persuaded by this new jolt of enthusiasm for Peloton stock. In Wednesday's trading, the shares were down by 5.8%.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON KEY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular