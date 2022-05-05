US Markets
PTON

Peloton seeks buyers for minority stake - WSJ

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc is exploring the sale of a sizable minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 5 (Reuters) - Fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is exploring the sale of a sizable minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based company is seeking potential investors including industry players and private-equity firms that could buy a stake of around 15% to 20%, the report said.

Talks are at an early stage and there are no guarantees the company will find a taker or agree to a deal, according to the report.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company became an investor darling during the pandemic but has struggled in recent months as people step out and return to gyms after COVID-19 curbs were eased.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular