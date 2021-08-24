Peloton says new treadmill with safety features to launch in U.S. next week

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive PTON.O said on Tuesday it would launch a new treadmill in the United States next week, which will have safety features including a digital passcode to unlock the belt before a workout and a physical safety key.

The new treadmill will be available in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 30, the fitness equipment maker said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

