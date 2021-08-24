US Markets
PTON

Peloton says new treadmill with safety features to launch in U.S. next week

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive PTON.O said on Tuesday it would launch a new treadmill in the United States next week, which will have safety features including a digital passcode to unlock the belt before a workout and a physical safety key.

The new treadmill will be available in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 30, the fitness equipment maker said.

