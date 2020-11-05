Peloton revenue surges as pandemic spurs fitness equipment demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Thursday posted a surge in quarterly revenue as gym closures during the COVID-19 pandemic spurred demand for its at-home fitness equipment.

The company's total quarterly revenue rose 232% to $757.9 million.

Net profit attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $69.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $49.8 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.