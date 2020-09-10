Peloton revenue surges as pandemic boosts demand for fitness equipment
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O posted a 172% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company's net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped to $607.1 million from $223.3 million.
