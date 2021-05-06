US Markets
PTON

Peloton revenue surges as home workouts boom during lockdowns

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Peloton Interactive Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as people snapped up its exercise bikes and treadmills to work out indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive fitness equipment maker said total quarterly revenue rose 141% to $1.26 billion.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders narrowed to $8.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $55.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

