US Markets
PTON

Peloton revenue beats as pandemic boosts demand for fitness equipment

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Peloton Interactive Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the exercise bike maker benefited from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.

Compares with estimates, adds details on subscriptions, shares

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the exercise bike maker benefited from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company rose 8% in extended trading as it forecast full-year revenue above Wall Street expectations.

Stay-at-home stocks like Peloton have benefited from increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic as closed gyms and fitness clubs turned people towards streaming exercise services and home work-out equipment. The stock has more than tripled this year.

Sales of Peloton's electric bikes and other fitness equipment tripled to $485.9 million in the quarter. Its subscriptions rose 113% to 1.09 million.

The company forecast revenue for fiscal year 2021 between $3.50 billion and $3.65 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $2.72 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue surged 172% to $607.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $583 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular