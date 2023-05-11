News & Insights

Peloton recalls two million exercise bikes - US CPSC

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

May 11, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O has recalled two million exercise bikes due to possible breakage of the seat post during use that could lead to injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

Shares of the company were down 13% before the bell.

The CPSC said Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries due to falling from the bike.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
