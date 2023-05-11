Peloton recalls two million exercise bikes - US CPSC

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details of reports in paragraph 3

May 11 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O has recalled two million exercise bikes due to possible breakage of the seat post during use that could lead to injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

Shares of the company were down 13% before the bell.

The CPSC said Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries due to falling from the bike.

