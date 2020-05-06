US Markets
PTON

Peloton raises revenue forecast as fitness enthusiasts turn to home workouts

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Devbrat Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc raised its forecast for full-year revenue on Wednesday, as "stay at home" orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged more people to sign up for its fitness subscriptions.

May 6 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O raised its forecast for full-year revenue on Wednesday, as "stay at home" orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged more people to sign up for its fitness subscriptions.

The company said it now expects fiscal year revenue to be in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

The company also raised outlook for Connected Fitness subscribers for the year to 1.04 million to 1.05 million, from its previous estimate of 920,000 to 930,000.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular