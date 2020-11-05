PTON

Peloton raises full-year revenue forecast

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday raised its fiscal year revenue forecast as gym closures during the pandemic spurred demand for its at-home fitness equipment.

Adds forecast

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Thursday raised its fiscal year revenue forecast as gym closures during the pandemic spurred demand for its at-home fitness equipment.

The company now expects 2021 revenue of $3.9 billion or more, compared with its previous forecast range of $3.50 billion to $3.65 billion.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $3.63 billion.

The company's total quarterly revenue rose 232% to $757.9 million.

Net profit attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $69.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $49.8 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More