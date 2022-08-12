Peloton raises bike prices in United States and Canada

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ product in the United States and Canada.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

