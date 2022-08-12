Peloton raises bike prices in United States and Canada
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ product in the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPTON
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
- Russian retail investors ask VTB to compensate them for foreign losses