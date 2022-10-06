Peloton races tough economic cycle

Reuters Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Peloton Interactive is pedaling as fast as it can. The maker of connected bikes plans to cut 500 more jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. Boss Barry McCarthy also told the newspaper that if he can’t orchestrate a turnaround in six months, it’ll probably struggle to make it on its own. However, he added to CNBC that the company was still on track to meet its cash flow goals for the fiscal year and would still be “extremely well-capitalized.”

The climb will be tough. A combination of inflation, interest rate hikes and a weakening economy present stiff headwinds for selling more equipment and subscriptions. Peloton’s revenue is already projected to fall 19% by September, and 23% by December, per analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon. And even though McCarthy has steadily trimmed the cash burn, free cash flow was a hefty negative $412 million in the three months to June 30. Shrinking the workforce and slashing marketing expenses will help, as could new partnerships with hotelier Hilton Worldwide and retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods, but there will have to be far more to make a successful run.

The company could moreover be less appealing to potential suitors. Peloton, whose market value has plummeted 90% in a year, is coming precariously close to the end of a wild ride. (By Sharon Lam)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Credit Suisse’s wayward debt is a bet for the bold

China battery maker debut is weaker than it looks

Mizuho’s fintech punt would overdo optimism

MbS sends Biden jarring teams note

Aussie takeover saga goes from epic to farce

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.