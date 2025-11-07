Peloton Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Up

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined year over year, while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter's figure.



PTON reported better-than-expected profitability, driven by disciplined cost management and efficiency gains. Management highlighted the company’s disciplined execution and focus, particularly as it prepares for the launch of its new equipment lineup and Peloton IQ. It emphasized the strong momentum in bottom-line performance, positioning Peloton for top-line growth as the fiscal year progresses. The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, signaling confidence in sustained operational improvements.



Following the results, PTON shares gained 8.5% during after-hours trading yesterday.

PTON’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven earnings. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported breakeven earnings per share.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Peloton Interactive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Peloton Interactive, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $551 million topped the consensus mark of $541 million by 1.8%. The top line declined 6% year over year.



During the quarter, the Connected Fitness segment’s revenues came in at $152.4 million, compared with $159.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Subscription revenues came in at $398.4 million compared with $426.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Q1 Operating Metrics

At the close of the quarter, Peloton recorded 2.73 million Ending Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions, marking a 6% decline year over year. The average net monthly paid Connected Fitness subscription churn stood at 1.6%.



Concluding the quarter, it registered 542 thousand Peloton App subscribers, reflecting a net decrease of 8% year over year.

Peloton’s Q1 Margin Performance

During the quarter, operating expenses declined 17% year over year to $242.4 million. Gross profit totaled $283.7 million, down 7% year over year. Gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 51.5%, owing to a $13.5 million inventory accrual related to Bike+ seat-post costs.



Subscription gross margin expanded 80 bps year over year to 68.6%, while the Connected Fitness Products margin slipped 230 bps year over year to 6.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $118.3 million, up 2% year over year. The metric exceeded the high end of management’s guidance by $18 million, supported by lower operating costs and improved execution.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Peloton held $1.10 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $1.04 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. Net debt during the quarter came in at $395.1 million compared with $777.3 million reported in the prior-year period.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal first quarter came in at $71.9 million compared with $12.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter came in at $67.4 million compared with $10.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Peloton’s Q2 & FY26 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Peloton expects revenues between $665 million and $685 million, representing 0.2% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company expects paid connected fitness subscriptions to be in the range of 2.64M to 2.67M, indicating a fall of 8% year over year.



Peloton expects fiscal second-quarter gross margins to rise 180 bps year over year to 49%. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $55 million and $75 million, indicating a rise of 11% year-over-year at the midpoint.



For fiscal 2026, Peloton projects revenues between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, indicating a 2% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. It expects fiscal 2026 gross margins to rise 110 bps year over year to 52%. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $425-$475 million, indicating a rise of 12% year over year at the midpoint. It projects fiscal 2026 free cash flow to be $250 million, up from the prior expectation of $200 million.

PTON’s Zacks Rank

Peloton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missing the same.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s results benefited from robust demand across all three brands and strong execution both onboard and shoreside. Its diversified portfolio attracted a wide range of travelers, supporting record revenues and occupancy levels. In fourth-quarter 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to gain from its strategic focus on Caribbean itineraries, which are drawing more families. Load factors are projected to exceed 2024 levels as momentum continues into 2026. Additionally, strong luxury demand for Oceania and Regent brands will further support growth.

Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings beat the estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Marriott delivered strong performance in the quarter, supported by solid room growth, profit gains and continued development momentum. The Asia Pacific region performed well, driven by healthy travel demand in Japan, Australia and Vietnam. The luxury segment continued to outperform, supported by strong rates and sustained demand. With consistent execution and growing global demand, Marriott remains on track to achieve healthy net rooms growth of 5% for 2025 and maintain mid-single-digit expansion over the next few years.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The downside was mainly due to weaker contributions from the Consumer Products segment.



Nonetheless, Hasbro raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The update was supported by strong performance in the Wizards segment, along with steady contributions from the games portfolio, licensing partnerships and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Hasbro expects cost efficiency measures and business diversification to support its growth plans for 2025 and beyond.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.