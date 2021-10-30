Peloton Q1 Earnings Preview: Did Price Drop on Bike Lead to More Sales?

Interactive exercise equipment manufacturer and seller Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) experienced a surge in customer demand for its products at the pandemic onset. Folks who saw gyms would be closing their doors to the public looked to home-exercise options. At one point, Peloton was so backed up with orders that customers had to wait ten weeks for delivery.

COVID-19 vaccination rates have accelerated worldwide, allowing governments to reduce business restrictions. Gyms are reopening, and that is causing sales of Peloton products to level off. To spur demand and fend off competition, Peloton lowered prices on its bikes by $400 just a few months ago. When the company reports fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on Nov. 4, investors will want to see increasing unit sales due to the decrease.

Peloton stock is down over 40% this year as economies are reopening. Image source: Getty Images.

Lower prices on bikes could deter competition

From 2017 to 2021, revenue for Peloton has nearly doubled every year, going from $219 million to $4 billion. In addition to selling exercise equipment, Peloton sells a monthly subscription that gives users access to live and recorded classes.

In its most recent quarter, revenue growth decelerated to 52% from the same quarter the year before. A combination of factors including reopening economies reduced enthusiasm for Peloton products. Management estimated that its revenue growth rate will decelerate further, forecasting revenue of $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022. If the company hits that target for the year, it would be 35% higher than the $4 billion from the year before.

Peloton is also expecting gross profit margin to fall by over 200 basis points year over year, to make matters worse. Decreasing the price of its bikes by 20% or $400 will lower gross profit margins, but the company hopes it will improve total gross profits by selling more units. Customers who buy a connected fitness product like the bike will subscribe to Peloton's interactive exercise classes at $39 per month per household.

Furthermore, by lowering its price on the bike, Peloton will discourage competitors from encroaching on its business. Higher profit margins often encourage entry by competitors who are attracted by potential profits. By lowering prices, Peloton sends a message to competitors to stay away. The decision may be beneficial in the long run, but it could adversely affect revenue and profits in the near term.

The market is falling out of love with Peloton stock

For its fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts on Wall Street expect Peloton to report revenue of $810 million and a loss per share of $1.07. The revenue estimate is above the $800 million Peloton has guided for the quarter. Regardless, even if Peloton hits Wall Street revenue estimates, it would be a paltry 8.4% increase from the same quarter last year.

The market is not responding well to Peloton's decelerating growth. The stock is down 41.3% year to date. Management can help stop the bleeding if it reports a better-than-expected customer response to the lower prices on its bike.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Parkev Tatevosian owns shares of Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.