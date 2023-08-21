Peloton (PTON) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 23, 2023, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 49.1%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Peloton's fiscal fourth-quarter loss per share is pegged at 45 cents. PTON reported a loss per share of $1.32 in the prior-year quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $640.5 million. The metric suggests a deterioration of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Peloton’s fiscal fourth quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from the strategic partnership (with Amazon), software developments and international expansion efforts. This and strength in hardware sales and bike rentals and content enhancements are likely to have driven connected fitness subscriptions in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth quarter subscription revenues is pegged at $432 million compared with $383 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Dismal contributions from connected fitness products are likely to have impacted the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth quarter revenues from connected fitness products is pegged at $210 million compared with $296 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Seasonal declines in secondary market activations due to the new tiered subscription format and price adjustments are likely to have impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peloton this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Peloton has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Few Consumer Discretionary Releases

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results benefited from the solid contributions of the American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing segment as well as Graduate School USA revenues included in Corporate and Other and cost-saving initiatives. However, the dismal performance of the Rasmussen University segment ailed the other segments’ tailwind to some extent.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Portfolio Brands affected the top line.



The company announced the sale of its eOne Film and TV business to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million. The company anticipates the deal to strengthen its financial flexibility and retire its floating rate debt (by roughly $400 million). HAS expects to close the deal by 2023 end.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed the consensus estimate for the third consecutive quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



MGM’s upside was primarily driven by growth in business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

