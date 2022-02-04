Peloton (PTON) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings miss of 8.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.18 per share, against earnings of 18 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at nearly $1.14 billion, which suggests growth of 7% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Peloton’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a rise in demand for its in-house exercise equipments like Bike and Bike+. Meanwhile, the company is optimistic about its connected fitness subscribers and digital products. The company anticipates digital subscriptions to have driven connected fitness products backed by new fitness modalities and class varieties.



Increased focus on extending manufacturing base with related shipment and delivery, innovation for its fitness product portfolio and the new digital content may have contributed to the fiscal second-quarter top line.



Recently, the company reported second-quarter preliminary results. Total revenues in second-quarter were $1.14 billion, up from the earlier provided guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. The company had nearly 2.77 million connected fitness subscriptions, compared with the prior guidance of 2.8 million to 2.85 million. It reported an average net monthly connected fitness churn of 0.79%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Peloton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Peloton has an Earnings ESP of +2.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Peloton has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Oxford Industries have gained 25.7% in the past year. OXM’s earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 96.7%.



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +42.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of PlayAGS have gained 39.7% in the past year. AGS’ earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.



Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Gildan Activewear have gained 53.6% in the past year. GIL’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 85%.



