Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $18.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 34.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Peloton as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.83, down 2666.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $976.12 million, down 22.67% from the year-ago period.

PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.94 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -515.63% and -7.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Peloton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

