Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed the most recent trading day at $27.50, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 20.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PTON as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.16% higher. PTON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

