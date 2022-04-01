Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed the most recent trading day at $26.31, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 7.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Peloton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.16, down 3766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $976.12 million, down 22.67% from the year-ago period.

PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.79 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -492.19% and -6.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher within the past month. Peloton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

