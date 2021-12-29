Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $34.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 20.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Peloton as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Peloton is projected to report earnings of -$1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 811.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 9.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.82 per share and revenue of $4.55 billion, which would represent changes of -340.63% and +13.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% lower. Peloton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.