Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $38.50, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 28.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Peloton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peloton to post earnings of -$1.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 811.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 9.35% from the year-ago period.

PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.82 per share and revenue of $4.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -340.63% and +13.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% lower within the past month. Peloton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

