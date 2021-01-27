Peloton (PTON) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $144.96, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PTON as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PTON is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 119.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $3.95 billion, which would represent changes of +240.63% and +116.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% higher. PTON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PTON has a Forward P/E ratio of 345.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.44, which means PTON is trading at a premium to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

