Peloton (PTON) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $30.83, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 33.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 20.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

PTON will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% higher. PTON currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

