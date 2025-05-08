Peloton (PTON) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Peloton (PTON) reported $624 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.71 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions : 2,880 compared to the 2,862 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,880 compared to the 2,862 average estimate based on five analysts. Ending Paid App Subscriptions : 573,000 compared to the 569,348 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 573,000 compared to the 569,348 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn : 8.1% versus 1.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.1% versus 1.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Subscription : $418.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $417 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $418.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $417 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues- Connected Fitness Products : $205.50 million versus $203.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.

: $205.50 million versus $203.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change. Gross profit- Subscription : $288.80 million versus $283.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $288.80 million versus $283.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $29.30 million compared to the $27.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Peloton have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

