Peloton (PTON) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Tanks on Dismal Guidance

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares tanked 24.3% on Feb 1, as the company’s guidance hurt investors’ sentiment.

Earnings and Revenues

PTON reported adjusted loss per share of 54 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents. Revenues for the quarter under review came in at $743.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $741 million.



It reported Connected Fitness segment revenues of $319.1 million, down 19.5% year over year. However, Subscription revenues increased 3.2% year over year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Peloton Interactive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Peloton Interactive, Inc. Quote

Operating Metrics

At the close of the quarter, Peloton recorded 3 million Ending Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions, marking a net gain of 40 thousand during the quarter. The average net monthly paid Connected Fitness subscription churn stood at 1.2%. This positive churn result can be attributed to fewer-than-expected new subscription pause requests and a quicker-than-anticipated reactivation of subscriptions paused due to its seat-post recall.



Concluding the quarter, it registered 718 thousand Peloton App subscribers, reflecting a net decrease of 44 thousand during the quarter.

Costs

In the three months ending on Dec 31, 2023, total operating expenses, incorporating restructuring and impairment expenses, amounted to $486.5 million compared with $566.4 million in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses saw a decline of $31.9 million to $160.8 million compared with a year ago. The fall was primarily attributed to a reduction in legal and other professional fees by $25.0 million, along with a decrease in stock-based compensation expenses.

Outlook

For third-quarter fiscal 2024, management expects Ending Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions in the range of 2.99-3.01 million, remaining flat from the prior-year levels (from midpoint of guidance). On the other hand, Ending Paid App Subscriptions is suggested in the range of 0.73-0.75 million. Revenues for the quarter is projected to be between $700 million and $725 million, down 5% (from midpoint of guidance) from the year-ago levels.



For fiscal 2024, the company forecasts Ending Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions in the range of 3.05-3.06 million, remaining unchanged from the prior-year levels. On the other hand, Ending Paid App Subscriptions is envisioned in the range of 0.70-0.80 million, down 8% (from midpoint of guidance) from the year-earlier levels. Revenues for the quarter are expected to be between $2,675 million and $2,750 million, down 3% (from midpoint of guidance) from a year ago.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

H World Group Limited HTHT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.5%, on average. The stock has fallen 33.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 7.9% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.5%, on average. The stock has fallen 32.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 14.2% and 48.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.9%, on average. The stock has risen 35.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.5% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

