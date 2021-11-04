Peloton (PTON) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Peloton (PTON) stock has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few months, plunging some 52% since reaching its all-time high of $171. Having fallen more than 12% in six months, the shares are now down 40% year to date, compared with a 22% rise in the S&P 500 index. Is now a good time to buy?

The exercise equipment maker is set to report first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. With gyms across the country forced in closure during the pandemic, Peloton enjoyed a significant surge in membership as health enthusiast look for alternate ways to stay fit amid the lockdown restrictions. But the company has tripped up recently, which has impacted investor sentiment.

While the market still believes in Peloton’s long-term position to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected subscription platform, the company is navigating some near-term headwinds. Aside from supply chain constraints, there has been public relations nightmare stemming from a recent fatal incident involving a child on its Tread+ product. The company also surprised the market with downbeat guidance for the just-ended quarter. And though the company did maintain its fiscal-year revenue targets, it also suggests some near-term pressures as well.

That said, now might be a good time to take a position, given that demand is still high for its fitness products, and subscriptions interest is still accelerating. Peloton Management's goal for international expansion is also a strong catalyst. Currently four markets (U.S., Canada, UK, and Germany) account for 90 million of 182 million global gym memberships, Peloton believes it can secure 100 million global subscribers. On Thursday investors will want to hear revenue growth assurances and upside guidance for the current quarter and rest of the year.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to lose $1.07 per share on revenue of $810.76 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 20 cents per share on revenue of $748.04 million. For the full year, the company is expected to lose $2.22 per share, worse than a 30-cent loss a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 34.2% year over year to $5.4 billion.

The fact that the company maintained its guidance suggests moderate-to-solid growth in the remaining quarters. The projected full-year revenue of growth of 34% stands out. Not only does it underscore Peloton’s market position, it also supports the company’s aggressive growth mindset. But doubters want to see the aggressiveness paired with strong execution. That was not the case in the fourth quarter after the company missed on the bottom line and issued disappointing guidance.

But it wasn’t all bad news. Q4 connected fitness subscriptions jumped 114% year over year to 2.33 million, topping the consensus mark of 2.28 million. Just as impressive, paid digital subscriptions soared 176% to 874 thousand, while total members grew to near 6 million. The stock, however, was punished when the company guided for Q1 total revenue of $800 million, short of the consensus mark of $1.0 billion. Peloton also forecasted average net monthly connected fitness churn of 0.85% on 2.47 million connected fitness subscriptions.

On Thursday investors will want to whether Peloton can improve on these metrics. The company has, no doubt, set a low bar for itself which it should easily beat. But the market will also want guidance that suggests strong revenue and profit growth for fiscal 2022.

