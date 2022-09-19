Peloton (PTON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $9.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 16.82% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Peloton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peloton to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $639.1 million, down 20.63% from the prior-year quarter.

PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.11 per share and revenue of $3.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.53% and -12.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.48% lower. Peloton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PTON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): Free Stock Analysis Report



