Peloton (PTON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $31.93, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 9.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

PTON will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. PTON currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PTON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

