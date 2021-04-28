Peloton (PTON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $103.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 4.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTON as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 112.38% from the prior-year quarter.

PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +193.75% and +124.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. PTON is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PTON's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 338.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PTON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

