Peloton (PTON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $101.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 6.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.83%.

PTON will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PTON is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 112.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +193.75% and +124.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PTON is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PTON is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 351.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.26, which means PTON is trading at a premium to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

