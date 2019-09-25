Peloton (PTON) Doesn't Look Like Your Typical High-Profile IPO -- And That's Good

I don’t want to reveal my inner grumpy old man, but the value of celebrity these days leaves me flummoxed. “Famous for being famous” is no longer just a joke, as reality TV stars proliferate, and people have been incredibly successful monetizing their presence as “influencers” on social media. There is a corporate version too, with high-profile startups achieving eye-popping valuations in early funding rounds.

At times, those early valuations collide with reality when such a company goes public, which makes many investors wary when a well-known name announces an IPO.

In the case of Peloton, which will begin trading under the ticker PTON this week, those fears look like being unfounded.

First, the valuation itself is, by modern standards, quite reasonable. The shares are expected to be priced at the low end of the quoted range, resulting in a valuation of around $7 billion. Now you may say that that is a lot for a company whose pre-IPO filings reveal a loss of over $245 million in its last fiscal year but, much as I dislike saying it, profit isn’t the most important metric at this point. What matters is that for that same year, sales grew by 110%.

Again, for some people that itself is a warning sign. The fitness industry is notoriously fickle, with trends coming and going at an alarming rate. There are, however, long-term success stories. Planet Fitness (PLNT), for example, has been under pressure recently but the long-term chart shows that the stock has not suffered from being in a trendy industry.

In terms of its target demographic, Peloton is actually closer to the high-end gyms of a company like Equinox than it is Planet Fitness. It requires an initial outlay of at least a couple of thousand for the bike or treadmill itself, then their most popular subscription adds another $39/month. That is a far cry from the one dollar up front and ten bucks a month of PLNT, but it does share one characteristic: gym and fitness subscriptions are incredible sticky.

I can only speak to personal experience, but in my family, when a gym or fitness subscription is reviewed, “I should use that more...” is a far more likely response than “I should cancel that.” I can only imagine that that feeling is far more pronounced when you have already laid out a few thousand for the equipment. So far, that definitely looks to be true for Peloton, where monthly churn on subscriptions has been averaging less than one percent for the last couple of years.

In that context, sales growth of over one hundred percent is an important metric. Obviously, that can’t be maintained for too long as the law of large numbers will come into play at some point, but it does suggest that even if growth slows, it will do so at a high, sustainable revenue level.

Some may feel that given the drama around WeWork’s proposed IPO it is a bad time for a high-profile, tech-oriented company to be going public but the indicated pricing of PTON should insulate it from that. At $29/share, the high end of the range, it would value the company at less than nine times the last year’s revenue. That is around a third of the nearly 27x sales that CrowdStrike (CRWD) asked, for example, and two months after its launch, that stock had nearly tripled from an offering price of $34 to over $100.

Ultimately, that is the most important thing for potential investors. PTON is not your typical modern-day high-profile IPO. They have a proven, sustainable revenue model and the stock will be priced at a reasonable level in the current market. It may well exhibit the pattern that these things often do of jumping initially then falling back a bit as the initial hoopla fades, but from a long-term perspective, PTON looks like a decent investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.