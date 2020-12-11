Peloton (PTON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed at $117.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 8.53% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PTON as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PTON to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 118.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion, which would represent changes of +234.38% and +115.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.04% higher. PTON currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PTON currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 271.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

