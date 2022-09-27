Peloton (PTON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed the most recent trading day at $8.20, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 21.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Peloton as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peloton to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $638.73 million, down 20.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.12 per share and revenue of $3.12 billion, which would represent changes of +54.31% and -12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Peloton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

