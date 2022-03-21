Peloton (PTON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $26.25, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 10.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Peloton as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peloton to post earnings of -$0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2533.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $975.02 million, down 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.79 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -492.19% and -6.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Peloton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% higher. Peloton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

