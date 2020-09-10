Peloton (PTON) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is now still a good time to take Peloton (PTON) for a spin? With the coronavirus pandemic forcing gyms to close in many states across the U.S., Peloton has seen a surge in membership as health enthusiasts look for alternate ways to stay fit amid several state-issued stay-at-home mandates.

But can Peloton turn that usage growth into sustainable profits? That’s one of the many questions investors hope to get answered when the exercise equipment maker reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The pandemic has accelerated the demand for Peloton’s connected fitness products which, were already gaining popularity prior to the outbreak. And it would seem, in response, its stock — surging some 30% in 30 days, including 25% over the past week alone — has become even more popular.

With the stock now up 208% year to date, compared with a 6% rise in the S&P 500 index, valuation concerns have emerged. Bears argue that any additional upside is already priced into PTON stock. But are they? Wall Street analysts have become more bullish about Peloton’s growth prospects. JPMorgan isn’t worried about valuation. Recently initiated with an Overweight rating, while adding the stock as one of its overall picks, JPMorgan believes Peloton can still deliver significant gains, noting that its biggest near-term challenge is keeping up with elevated demand.

The analyst assigns a 12-month price target of $105, which calls for 30% premiums from current levels. While the market assumes Peloton is well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry for years to come, the company must nonetheless answer that call on Thursday - not only by delivering a beat on the top and bottom lines, it must also issue bullish guidance, particularly with the holiday shopping season around the corner. The market won’t settle for anything else.

In the three months that ended August, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $581.71 million. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $524.60 million. For the full year, the company is expected to lose 64 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 82% year over year to $1.89 billion.

With gyms closing in many states at the start of the pandemic, or in some cases were on the verge of being closed, Peloton delivered a whopping 66% surge in third-quarter revenue, reaching $524.6 million. Just as impressive, during the quarter, Peloton generated 19% of its revenue from subscriptions, up from 16% year over year. Notably, during the quarter, the average monthly workouts per subscriber grew 27% year-over-year to 17.7 months.

Since those numbers were released, however, gyms have slowly begun to reopen. As such, the average monthly workouts per subscriber figure will be an indicator of how sticky the product has been or can remain. The company referred to that figure as “the leading indicator of retention for our connected fitness subscribers.” That said, it would be surprising if the company weren’t able to duplicate or significantly outperform its Q3 numbers.

Given the stock’s strong reaction ahead of the numbers, Peloton is seen as the best way to capitalize on consumers’ changing habits towards health and fitness. Its brand quality, first-mover advantage and lack of real competition could accelerate its money-making potential. On Thursday, the management must highlight this level of confidence during the conference call.

