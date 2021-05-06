Peloton (PTON) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Peloton (PTON) stock has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few weeks, plunging as much as 16% Wednesday to an eight-month low on reports that the company has agreed to a safety recall of its treadmill products stemming from an accidental death of child.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), recalls involve two Peloton treadmill models: Tread and Tread+. The exercise equipment maker is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. And this topic is poised to dominate the conference call with analysts given that any delay or postponement in sales will impact revenue and earnings projections for the fiscal year. In the meantime, it’s worth asking if the market has gotten suddenly too bearish.

Since reaching its all-time high of $171, shares have plunged as much as 52%. Opportunistic investors want to know if now is a good time to take these shares for a spin. With gyms across the country forced in closure during the pandemic, Peloton enjoyed a significant surge in membership as health enthusiasts looked for alternate ways to stay fit amid the lockdown restrictions. While the market still believes in Peloton’s long-term position to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected subscription platform, the company must carefully navigate these public relations headwinds.

Peloton, which has defended its products, has also experienced some supply chain constraints. Bears have also contended that once the pandemic is gone, not only will subscription growth slow, there’s the likelihood that it may increase churn. A recent survey of more than 3000 consumers have suggested otherwise. What’s more, results of that survey seems to support Peloton’s decision to spend $420 million to acquire fitness-equipment company Precor. But on Thursday the company will need to show an immediate return on that investment.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expect the New York-based company to lose 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 2 cents per share on revenue of $524.60 million. For the full year, ending in August, the company is expected to earn 31 cents per share, reversing a 32-cent loss a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 125% year over year to $4.1 billion.

The projected full-year revenue of growth of 125% stands out. Not only does it underscore Peloton’s market position, it also supports the company’s aggressive growth mindset. The question is, can Peloton continue to grow beyond the pandemic? The Precor deal should help in that regard. Not only does it give Peloton additional manufacturing capabilities to overcome its product shortages, it also create new expansion opportunities for the company.

It would appear that expansion has begun to unfold as connected fitness subscribers surged 134% in the second quarter, reaching 1.67 million and beating estimates of 1.645 million. Second quarter digital subscriptions grew 472% to 625,000, easily beating the 561,000 expected. Aside from revenue beating consensus estimates by $24 million, adjusted profit was $117 million, crushing the company’s guidance of $70 million and the consensus estimate of $77.7 million. Without question, the impressive numbers were also in part due to several gyms still closed in many states.

As such, on Thursday investors will want to whether Peloton can improve on these metrics, particularly as vaccine distribution accelerates. Investors will also want guidance that suggests the outcome of the recall won’t severely impact 2021 revenue.

