Peloton (PTON) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is now still a good time to take Peloton (PTON) for a spin? With the coronavirus pandemic forcing gyms to close in many states across the U.S., Peloton has seen a surge in membership as health enthusiasts look for alternate ways to stay fit amid several state-issued stay-at-home mandates.

But can Peloton turn that usage growth into sustainable profits? That’s one of the many questions investors hope to get answered when the exercise equipment maker reports first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The pandemic has accelerated the demand for Peloton’s connected fitness products which, were already gaining popularity prior to the outbreak. And it would seem, in response, its stock — surging some 40% in two months — has become even more popular.

With the stock now up 300% year to date, compared with 5% rise in the S&P 500 index, valuation concerns have emerged. Bears argue that any additional upside is already priced into PTON stock. But are they? Wall Street analysts have become more bullish about Peloton’s growth prospects. Analysts at Needham aren’t worried about valuation. Recently initiated with a Buy rating with a 13% boost in its price target, Needham believes Peloton can still deliver significant gains, noting that the company’s biggest near-term challenge is keeping up with elevated demand.

The analyst assigned a 12-month price target of $125, which calls for 12% premiums from current levels. While the market assumes Peloton is well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry for years to come, the company must nonetheless answer that call on Thursday, not only by delivering a beat on the top and bottom lines, it must also issue bullish guidance, particularly with the holiday shopping season around the corner. The market won’t settle for anything else.

In the three months that ended August, Wall Street expect the New York-based company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $747.95 million. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to $1.29 per share on revenue of $196.86 million. For the full year, ending in February, the company is expected to earn 12 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 98% year over year to $3.63 billion.

With gyms closing in many states at the start of the pandemic, or in some cases were on the verge of being closed, Peloton delivered a whopping 172% surge in fourth quarter revenue reaching $607 million, marking a growth acceleration of 110%. Just as impressive, Q4 connected fitness subscriptions rose 113% year over year to 1.09 million, while paid digital subscribers surged 210% to over 316,800. It’s hard to imagine the company surpassing these figures, but don’t expect Peloton to disappoint.

Since those numbers were released, Covid cases across the country has begun to rise, impacting re-opening of gyms. Given the stock’s strong reaction ahead of the numbers, Peloton is seen as the best way to capitalize on consumers’ changing habits towards health and fitness. Its brand quality, first-mover advantage and lack of real competition could accelerate its money-making potential. That said, the average monthly workouts per subscriber figure will be an indicator of how sticky the product has been or can remain.

