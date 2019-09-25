Peloton prices IPO at top of target range -source

By Joshua Franklin

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O, the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering at $29 per share, the top end of its target range, a person familiar with the matter said.

The IPO by Peloton, which has not turned a profit for at least the past three years, was seen by some in the market as a test of investor appetite for loss-making stocks.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is private. Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton's listing comes after teeth alignment company SmileDirectClub SDC.O, whose losses like Peloton's have more than doubled to $74.8 million last year, priced its shares above its target range in its IPO. The stock tumbled on their market debut earlier this month.

Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O, which have no stated timetable for becoming profitable, have also struggled since going public earlier this year.

Founded in 2012, Peloton sells indoor bicycles in packages requiring memberships to access live and on-demand classes from home.

The company was most recently valued at $4.15 billion, according to data provider PitchBook.

For the year ended June 30, Peloton's revenue more than doubled to $915 million but net losses widened to $195.6 million from $47.9 million.

The stock is due to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "PTON."

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays are among the underwriters to the IPO.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New YorkEditing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.