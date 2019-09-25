US Markets

Peloton prices IPO at top of target range -source

Contributor
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published

Peloton Interactive Inc, the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering at $29 per share, the top end of its target range, a person familiar with the matter said.

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O, the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering at $29 per share, the top end of its target range, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is private. Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular