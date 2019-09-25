Peloton prices IPO at top of target range -source

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O, the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering at $29 per share, the top end of its target range, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is private. Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)

