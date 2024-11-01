News & Insights

Peloton price target raised to $11 from $6 at Roth MKM

November 01, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $11 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q1 results and raised full-year EBITDA guidance as its cost savings have materialized faster than expected, and the firm sees potential upside for the stock from further cuts and subscription pricing, which could move higher in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

