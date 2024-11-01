News & Insights

Peloton price target raised to $10 from $6 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $10 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results and outlook show improvement against the ongoing turnaround, but the firm remains at Hold, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Peloton management continues to rightsize the cost base while repositioning the business for growth, though this likely may not come until FY26, Truist added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

