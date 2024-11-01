Peloton price target raised to $10 from $6 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $10 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results and outlook show improvement against the ongoing turnaround, but the firm remains at Hold, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Peloton management continues to rightsize the cost base while repositioning the business for growth, though this likely may not come until FY26, Truist added.

