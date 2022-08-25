Peloton posts wider quarterly net loss

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O reported a bigger fourth quarter net loss on Thursday, signaling an uphill battle to turn around the company grappling with low demand for its fitness equipment following a quick return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.

Net loss attributable Class A and Class B common stockholders was $1.24 billion, or $3.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.