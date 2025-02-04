Peloton to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported breakeven earnings per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters with an average surprise of 35.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter loss per share has widened to 20 cents from 19 cents in the past 30 days. However, the bottom-line estimate implies an improvement of 63% from a loss of 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $655.2 million. The metric suggests a deterioration of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Peloton’s Quarterly Results

Peloton’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have declined year over year courtesy of weakness in subscription trends. Shifts in consumer demand within the connected fitness market and increased competition from traditional gyms and other fitness platforms are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.



Peloton anticipates a sequential decline of 50,000 in paid Connected Fitness subscriptions in the fiscal second quarter, bringing the total to 2.84-2.86 million. Similarly, app subscriptions are projected to decline by 12,000 due to a reduction in app media spending. The company expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $640 million to $660 million.



PTON forecasts second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $20-$30 million, a sequential decline of $91 million at the midpoint, primarily due to higher sales and marketing costs associated with increased holiday media spending. While these investments are expected to drive customer acquisition, they could have weighed on the company’s profitability in the fiscal second quarter.



Macroeconomic factors such as inflation and higher interest rates are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter. The company projects a total gross margin of 46.5%, reflecting a sequential decline of 534 basis points due to a mix shift toward lower-margin Connected Fitness Products during the holiday period.



Increased focus on product innovations (including app enhancements like Strength+ and personalized plans), investment in innovation (across hardware, software and content) and third-party retail and distribution models are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter. The company’s ability to optimize its retail footprint and reduce marketing expenses, while maintaining customer engagement, is expected to have supported earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About Peloton Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peloton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



PTON’s Earnings ESP: Hilton has an Earnings ESP of -12.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PTON’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

