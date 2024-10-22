Peloton to partner with Costco to sell Bike+ in stores, online, CNBC reports

Peloton (PTON) is set to announce that it will partner with Costco (COST) to sell its Bike+ in stores and online between November 1 and February 15, CNBC’s Gabrielle Fonrouge and Melissa Repko report. Costco will offer Peloton’s Bike+ in 300 of its U.S. stores for $1,999, and on Costco.com for $2,199, compared to the typical price of $2,495. The partnership, which will be announced on Tuesday, comes as Peloton is being led by two board members and has turned its sights to focus on profitability. Dion Camp Sanders, Peloton’s chief emerging business officer, told CNBC in an interview, “We’ve been able to architect a deal with Costco that meets our needs with regard to profitable, sustainable unit economics, while at the same time delivering robust and clear value to Costco members.”

