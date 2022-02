Feb 22 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive PTON.O said on Tuesday its live and on demand classes were hit by a "major outage."

The fitness products maker is investigating the issue, it said.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

