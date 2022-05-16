US Markets
PTON

Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Peloton Interactive Inc and NordicTrack maker iFit said on Monday they have reached a comprehensive settlement to end all pending litigation between them, and that the litigation will be dismissed.

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O and NordicTrack maker iFit said on Monday they have reached a comprehensive settlement to end all pending litigation between them, and that the litigation will be dismissed.

In a joint statement, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular