Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O and NordicTrack maker iFit said on Monday they have reached a comprehensive settlement to end all pending litigation between them, and that the litigation will be dismissed.

In a joint statement, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

