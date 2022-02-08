Peloton names former Netflix exec McCarthy as new CEO after Foley exits - WSJ

Adds background, share milestone

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O plans to replace its chief executive officer, cut costs and overhaul its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Co-founder John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair, according to the report.

Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, will become CEO and president of Peloton, the report added.

Last month, investment firm Blackwells Capital urged the exercise equipment maker's board to fire its chief executive officer and put the company up for sale.

Peloton's market value had surged during the pandemic as more people exercised at home but its fortunes began to dwindle as gyms re-opened and competition intensified.

The company's stock price has slumped 83% in the last year and it is now valued at roughly $9.7 billion, compared with $50 billion at the peak of its popularity.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.