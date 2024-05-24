Peloton Minerals Launches Private Placement

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation is set to conduct a private placement with the goal of raising a minimum of $600,000 by offering units at CDN$0.09 each, which include a share and a purchase warrant. The funds are intended for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and to support the company’s working capital. This investment opportunity is available to existing shareholders, accredited investors, and associates of the company’s directors and officers.

For further insights into TSE:PMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.