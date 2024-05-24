News & Insights

Peloton Minerals Launches Private Placement

May 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation is set to conduct a private placement with the goal of raising a minimum of $600,000 by offering units at CDN$0.09 each, which include a share and a purchase warrant. The funds are intended for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and to support the company’s working capital. This investment opportunity is available to existing shareholders, accredited investors, and associates of the company’s directors and officers.

